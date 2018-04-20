A Judge Ruled That A 9/11 Victim's Bones Can Be Tested In A Paternity Lawsuit

A Manhattan judge ordered the chief medical examiner to release bone fragments of a 9/11 victim for testing so a 24-year-old can determine if he was his father.

A Manhattan judge ordered the city's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to release bone fragments belonging to a Cantor Fitzgerald trader who died in the 9/11 attacks so that a 24-year-old man can determine if the victim was his father.

Austin Rutherford Colby and his mother, Gwendolyn Denise Phillips, 57, have spent four years petitioning the New York County Surrogate's Court to establish Colby's right to inherit from the estate of Michael Morgan Taylor — the man they claim was his father, according to court documents.

Taylor's sister and estate administrator, Mary Kaye Crenshaw, 55, told the court that she does not believe that the young man is her brother's child and said that Colby's petition to test his DNA — against a sample of Taylor's bone held by the NYC medical examiner's mass fatality department — is a "desecration."

An official from the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner testified that the office has one bone sample from Ground Zero that has been identified as Taylor's, and his DNA profile from a toothbrush that his family provided to help identify remains after the attack. All other remains that have been identified as Taylor's were returned to the family for burial. BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for comment.

Taylor was 42 when he died on 9/11, and according to his obituary he "enjoyed the benefits of a successful Wall Street career," among them an apartment in Manhattan and a Porsche 911. The New York Post reported that his estate is worth approximately $1 million.

According to New York law, in order to inherit from the estate, Colby must have genetic proof of the relationship and prove that Taylor “openly and notoriously" acknowledged that Colby was his child during his life.