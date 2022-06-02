Here's Everyone Who Was On The Buckingham Palace Balcony At Trooping The Colour

The issues?

Well, first of all, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, in February settled a sex abuse lawsuit filed against him by a woman who claimed she was forced to have sex with him while she was under the control of his longtime friend, financier Jeffrey Epstein. (The amount of the settlement has not been disclosed publicly, but it's estimated to be in the multimillions.) He was forced to step back from public duties after the accusations were raised in 2019, and shortly before the settlement, the Queen stripped Andrew of his honorary military titles and royal patronages. Given that and his status as a nonworking member of the royal family, it was controversial when he escorted the Queen to a memorial service for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in March raising questions about whether he would appear on the balcony alongside the Queen and future kings on Thursday.

Then there's the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex) stepped back from life as working members of the royal family in 2020 and last year gave a controversial interview about their royal lives to Oprah Winfrey. They are officially no longer taxpayer-funded royals; Harry is also currently suing the UK government to obtain police protection for his family whenever he's in the country. It wasn't even confirmed that the Sussexes and their children would be attending the Jubilee Central Weekend celebrations until last month. Would they be included after everything they'd said about the royal family?

Ultimately, no. The Palace announced on May 6 that balcony appearances would be "limited to Her Majesty and those Members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of The Queen."

A spokesperson for the Sussexes told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday that Harry and Meghan would be watching the parade from the Major General's Office in Buckingham Palace with other members of the royal family.



So who are those members of the royal family who made the balcony list?