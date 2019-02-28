The Family Of A Missing Boston Woman Says Her Body Was Found In The Trunk Of Her Kidnapper's Car

A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the kidnapping and death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia, who went missing in Boston early Sunday morning while celebrating her birthday with friends.



Local media reported that 32-year-old Louis D. Coleman III was arrested following a car chase in Delaware Thursday afternoon. Local police did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.



Correia's family told reporters that her body was found in the trunk of Coleman's car.

The cause of death is still being determined, and the investigation remains "active and ongoing," Boston police said in a bulletin.