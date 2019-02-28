The Family Of A Missing Boston Woman Says Her Body Was Found In The Trunk Of Her Kidnapper's Car
Louis D. Coleman III, 32, is suspected of kidnapping Jassy Correia, 23.
A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the kidnapping and death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia, who went missing in Boston early Sunday morning while celebrating her birthday with friends.
Local media reported that 32-year-old Louis D. Coleman III was arrested following a car chase in Delaware Thursday afternoon. Local police did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.
Correia's family told reporters that her body was found in the trunk of Coleman's car.
The cause of death is still being determined, and the investigation remains "active and ongoing," Boston police said in a bulletin.
Correia was last seen out with friends celebrating her birthday at Venu Nightclub in Boston's Theater District.
On Wednesday, police released a video showing Correia leaving the nightclub with a man around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
Police said Correia and the man were seen in the area of Tremont and Herald streets before entering a red vehicle, which was identified by various news outlets on Thursday as a red Nissan Altima.
Rhode Island CBS affiliate WPRI reported Thursday that Coleman was allegedly seen carrying Correia into his apartment building in Providence, Rhode Island, on surveillance cameras and then exiting with two briefcases.
Correia was not seen exiting the building, and WPRI reported that bleach was found in a dumpster outside Coleman's apartment.
For days, Correia's friends and family members have been begging the public to contact police if they have any information about her disappearance and sharing posts on social media, which say Correia was a mother of a 2-year-old daughter.
