A 4-Year-Old Boy Reached Under A Fence To Play With A Husky. Then The Dog Bit His Hand Off.

A husky bit the hand off a 4-year-old boy in Utah who reached under a fence to play with the dog. And reattaching the limb isn’t an option because it was “probably ingested” by the dog, a fire official said.

The boy, who was not identified, is reportedly recovering from emergency surgery and in stable condition after he was airlifted to a Salt Lake City hospital on Sunday.

Layton Fire Battalion Chief Jason Cook told the Standard-Examiner that the boy had a sock on his hand when he reached under his neighbor’s fence to engage with their two huskies, Polar and Bear. One of the dogs bit the child’s arm about two or three inches above the wrist, Cook said, amputating the entire hand.

The boy’s parents were able slow the bleeding while waiting for medics to arrive.

Cook told local news station Fox13 that emergency responders immediately began looking for the severed limb, but couldn’t find it after hours of searching.

“There is fear that it was probably ingested by the dog that bit him,” Cook said. “So at this point it does not appear that reattachment is going to be an option for us.”