Here's Our First Look At "House Of The Dragon," HBO's New "Game Of Thrones" Spinoff
The show will debut on HBO and on its streaming platform HBO Max in 2022.
HBO on Wednesday released the first images from House of the Dragon, a new series based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire and Blood, set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.
The show tells the story of House Targaryen, and one of the pictures reveals the first look at Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen, played by Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith, respectively.
Both characters sport the same bright blonde hair that viewers will recognize from their descendant, Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).
Here's how HBO described the two new characters in a press release accompanying the images:
Rhaenyra Targaryen: "The king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man."
Daemon Targaryen: "The younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air."
A second image shows Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and his daughter Alicent Hightower.
Otto is the Hand of the King to the current ruler of Westeros, King Viserys Targaryen.
"Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm," according to HBO's character description. "As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king's brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne."
Alicent is described by HBO as "the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms." She was raised in the Red Keep, in King's Landing, "close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen."
The final image shows Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys of House Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake.
Corlys and his family are from a "Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen," per HBO. "As 'The Sea Snake,' the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world."
The show will debut on HBO and on its streaming platform HBO Max in 2022.
-
Ellie Hall is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.