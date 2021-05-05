Here's Our First Look At "House Of The Dragon," HBO's New "Game Of Thrones" Spinoff

HBO on Wednesday released the first images from House of the Dragon, a new series based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire and Blood, set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The show tells the story of House Targaryen, and one of the pictures reveals the first look at Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen, played by Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith, respectively.

Both characters sport the same bright blonde hair that viewers will recognize from their descendant, Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Here's how HBO described the two new characters in a press release accompanying the images: