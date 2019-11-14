A Judge Has Ruled That A Woman Who Left The US For ISIS Is Not An American Citizen

A federal judge ruled Thursday that Hoda Muthana, a US-born woman who left the country for ISIS, is not an American citizen, and therefore the government has no obligation to facilitate her return.



Judge Reggie Walton said there was sufficient evidence that Muthana was born while her father, who once represented Yemen in the United Nations, still had diplomatic status in the US.



He also ruled that Muthana's father could not provide financial support to his daughter and grandson, who was born under ISIS territory and whom he has never met, without being subject to charges of providing material support to terrorism.



Muthana, 25, left her home in Alabama in November 2014 and lived under ISIS control until she escaped to a Kurdish refugee camp in late 2018. She has a 2 year-old-son, Adam, from her second marriage to an ISIS fighter.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.