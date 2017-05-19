BuzzFeed News

Hillary Clinton Practiced Avoiding Trump's Hugs Before Debates

An aide posted a video of the candidate avoiding "unwanted Trump hugs" during debate prep.

By Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

Posted on May 19, 2017, at 3:16 p.m. ET

It is a documented fact that President Trump is kind of an awkward hugger.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Doesn't matter what he's hugging, TBH.

Brian Snyder / Reuters

But he always seems really into them! Even if the other person's not as enthusiastic.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Well, it turns out that Hillary Clinton had a strategy in place for avoiding Trump if he went for a hug during one of the debates.

Not easy to avoid the unwanted Trump hug, sometimes it even takes practice... A favorite moment from debate prep (… https://t.co/7MqAClqqbA
Philippe Reines @PhilippeReines

Longtime Clinton aide Philippe Reines posted a video to Twitter on Friday of Clinton avoiding "Trump's" hugs during presidential debate prep.

Reines, who played Trump in Clinton's mock debates, is seen putting his arms out for a hug and then chasing her across the stage when she sidesteps the embrace.

Clinton retweeted the video a few hours later. 👀

I burst out laughing when I saw this video this morning. Hope it brightens your day. https://t.co/CEcdoaQUuC
Hillary Clinton @HillaryClinton

Gotta be prepared for everything, I guess!

Philippe Reines / BuzzFee News
