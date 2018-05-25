A "Hero" Science Teacher Tackled The Indiana School Shooter And Was Shot Three Times

"I want to let everyone know that I was injured but am doing great," Jason Seaman, a seventh-grade teacher and football coach, said in a statement Friday evening.

A student and teacher were injured during a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana on Friday.

The shooter, a student who has been taken into custody, asked if he could be excused from class — then returned with two handguns and opened fire, police said.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by this horrible situation," Gov. Eric Holcomb said.

But there was a reported hero amid the tragedy — when the shooter reentered the classroom, witnesses said the seventh-grade science teacher, Jason Seaman, knocked away the gun and tackled him.

Authorities have not yet confirmed how the shooter was subdued, but students and parents told various media outlets that Seaman, 29, took down the student firing at his classmates.

"We do know the situation resolved extremely quickly," police Chief Kevin Jowitt said.

Seventh-grader Ethan Stonebraker told the Associated Press that Seaman "immediately ran at him, swatted a gun out of his hand and tackled him to the ground," adding that "if it weren’t for him, more of us would have been injured for sure."

Seaman confirmed he was injured but said he was "doing great" in a statement Friday evening.

He thanked students for their support.