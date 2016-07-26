Here's How The Internet Reacted To The First Day Of The DNC
Much boos. Such tears. Very convention. Wow.
In case you somehow missed it, last week Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination for president in Cleveland.
And on Monday, democracy headed to Philadelphia so that Hillary Clinton could officially become the Democratic nominee.
However, because this is 2016 and we can't have nice things, there was approximately zero chance that the Democratic National Convention would run smoothly.
You see, there was this whole email thing.
ADVERTISEMENT
And naturally, Sanders supporters were a little upset.
Just a bit.
Party unity, am I right?
ADVERTISEMENT
How bad are we talking? Even SANDERS couldn't calm down his own supporters and get them aboard the Hillary/Kaine train.
They just weren't buying it.
Which, I mean, fair. It's not like you can't see where they're coming from.
Although it probably doesn't help to have your own delegates comparing your supporters to children.
ADVERTISEMENT
Pretty much.
Sanders even asked his supporters to refrain from protesting during the convention.
Which went about as well as you'd expect.
And as if that wasn't enough, a literal thunderstorm broke out just as the convention was beginning.
ADVERTISEMENT
The whole lead-up to the convention was not what we'd call inspiring.
Neither was its official opening, TBH.
ADVERTISEMENT
Fortunately, the line-up for the night was pretty cool.
You had your cute kids.
Your hip celebrities.
Your pop stars.
ADVERTISEMENT
And, hey! There was even yelling while a hero of the civil rights movement was speaking!
It was more than slightly problematic when comedian Sarah Silverman delivered one of the most memorable moments of the night.
Before segueing into the evening's final musical interlude.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rising star of the Democratic party Cory Booker delivered what was easily the most AMPED UP speech of the night.
But nobody really seemed to mind.
ADVERTISEMENT
AND THEN it was time for first lady Michelle Obama.
Warnings were issued in advance re: what might happen if her speech was interrupted.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lots of warnings.
Specific warnings.
But once she started speaking...
Everybody was listening.
ADVERTISEMENT
It was just a really good speech.
And everybody had a lot of feelings about it.
Even President Obama agreed, in what became the most popular tweet of the night.
EVEN DONALD TRUMP COULDN'T FIND ANYTHING TO SAY ABOUT IT.
ADVERTISEMENT
Pretty much.
FLOTUS is a pretty tough act for anyone to follow, even Elizabeth Warren.
But she pulled through.
ADVERTISEMENT
Despite a few hecklers.
And whatever the hell this was.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
ADVERTISEMENT
Finally it was time for the man of the hour.
And PHEW did things get emotional.
Not to mention hard to hear.
ADVERTISEMENT
Finally, Trump made the mistake of trying to come for Sanders after the convention was over and was quickly smacked down.
We'll be back tomorrow for more updates.
BuzzFeed's Alex Duner contributed to this report.
-
Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.