Here's How The Internet Reacted To Night Two Of The GOP Convention

news

Trump kids, Chris Christie, and Lucifer, together at last.

By Ellie Hall

Headshot of Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 20, 2016, at 12:36 a.m. ET

As you may have heard, Donald Trump officially became the Republican nominee for president today.

South Dakota delegate facepalms as his state announces its votes for Trump https://t.co/7SqyPRF2im #gopconvention
CNN @CNN

South Dakota delegate facepalms as his state announces its votes for Trump https://t.co/7SqyPRF2im #gopconvention

So the day came to a close, albeit somewhat awkwardly.

when you've been practicing gaveling all day but can't quite nail it
matt: lubchansky @Lubchansky

when you've been practicing gaveling all day but can't quite nail it

People in the crowd were STOKED.

Make the dancing stop!!! #RNCinCLE
Emily Cahn @CahnEmily

Make the dancing stop!!! #RNCinCLE

People at home? Meh.

never seen so many old white people dancing off the beat in my life. Someone's about to break a hip live on @CNN. #RNCinCLE
Casey Hines @caseyhines

never seen so many old white people dancing off the beat in my life. Someone's about to break a hip live on @CNN. #RNCinCLE

The theme for the evening was "Make America Work Again."

Make America Work Again
Sean T. Collins @theseantcollins

Make America Work Again

But, uh, it seems like someone forgot to tell the speakers about it.

Tally for Make America Work Again night: "work" (or working, etc.) mentioned 48 times "Clinton" mentioned 79 times https://t.co/hLDkUctOSD
Nate Silver @NateSilver538

Tally for Make America Work Again night: "work" (or working, etc.) mentioned 48 times "Clinton" mentioned 79 times https://t.co/hLDkUctOSD

In fact, they were pretty much just interested in talking about one thing.

Make America Work Again Or Maybe Just Hillary Clinton Is Bad
Benjy Sarlin @BenjySarlin

Make America Work Again Or Maybe Just Hillary Clinton Is Bad

Or shall we say one person.

The GOP Convention in One GIF
Hayes Brown @HayesBrown

The GOP Convention in One GIF

Donald Trump showed up via satellite from Trump Tower in NYC, because of course he did.

Good. Evening. Are. You. Having. Fun.
Tom Namako @TomNamako

Good. Evening. Are. You. Having. Fun.

Donald Trump speaking 'Live From Trump Tower'. Akin to Sauron addressing the masses from Mordor #LordOfTheBling #RNCinCLE
Lise Hand @liseinthecity

Donald Trump speaking 'Live From Trump Tower'. Akin to Sauron addressing the masses from Mordor #LordOfTheBling #RNCinCLE

Wow, the special effects at the #RNCinCLE are out of control.
Ellie Hall @ellievhall

Wow, the special effects at the #RNCinCLE are out of control.

There were some questions, and some probable answers.

If I had $300 million or so I wouldn't stay overnight in Cleveland either. https://t.co/V9Fbsj088x
Josh Barro @jbarro

If I had $300 million or so I wouldn't stay overnight in Cleveland either. https://t.co/V9Fbsj088x

Then it was time for Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

don’t talk to me or my son ever again
Holly Anderson @HollyAnderson

don’t talk to me or my son ever again

Paul Ryan: "Hey, I'm a positive guy. I can find things to do." #RNCinCLE
Julia Ioffe @juliaioffe

Paul Ryan: "Hey, I'm a positive guy. I can find things to do." #RNCinCLE

(Bless his heart.)

Paul Ryan: “Let’s take the fight to our opponent with better ideas.” GOP nominee: “Fart balls."
Andrew Stiles @AndrewStilesUSA

Paul Ryan: “Let’s take the fight to our opponent with better ideas.” GOP nominee: “Fart balls."

Paul Ryan up there looking mad like the only person who did the work in a group assignment #RNCinCLE
Ira Madison III @ira

Paul Ryan up there looking mad like the only person who did the work in a group assignment #RNCinCLE

He's trying so hard!

RNC crowd reacts to Paul Ryan's policy speech
Scott Lincicome @scottlincicome

RNC crowd reacts to Paul Ryan's policy speech

Well, sort of.

There are more syllables in "Donald Trump" than the number of times Paul Ryan mentioned his name in his convention speech
Edward-Isaac Dovere @IsaacDovere

There are more syllables in "Donald Trump" than the number of times Paul Ryan mentioned his name in his convention speech

But really, it was jilted VP pick Chris Christie who was arguably the most anticipated speaker of the night.

Friend zoned.
Ronan Farrow @RonanFarrow

Friend zoned.

For obvious reasons.

Thank you, Chris Christie, for your service.
lvan the K™ @IvanTheK

Thank you, Chris Christie, for your service.

And then this happened.

Video shared by @WEWS shows the crowd chanting "Lock her up" at #RNCinCLE
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Video shared by @WEWS shows the crowd chanting "Lock her up" at #RNCinCLE

Which, you know, is slightly problematic when it comes to Christie.

Ah, so Christie will criticize Clinton for escaping prosecution over misconduct
Jim Newell @jim_newell

Ah, so Christie will criticize Clinton for escaping prosecution over misconduct

AND THEN HILLARY CLINTON WENT THE FUCK IN ON HER TWITTER ACCOUNT.

If you think Chris Christie can lecture anyone on ethics, we have a bridge to sell you. https://t.co/c1nkZojJFL #RNCinCLE
Hillary Clinton @HillaryClinton

If you think Chris Christie can lecture anyone on ethics, we have a bridge to sell you. https://t.co/c1nkZojJFL #RNCinCLE

And then it was time for Tiffany Trump.

Going from Chris Christie to Tiffany Trump is like going from Slayer to Miley Cyrus
Gideon Resnick @GideonResnick

Going from Chris Christie to Tiffany Trump is like going from Slayer to Miley Cyrus

Tiffany, the First of Her Name, is the younger of the two heiresses to House Trump.

Tiffany Trump on @realDonaldTrump: "I have admired my father all of my life, and I love him with all of my heart."
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Tiffany Trump on @realDonaldTrump: "I have admired my father all of my life, and I love him with all of my heart."

TIFFANY: my dad is nice. he once called me when I was sad. and wrote nice things on report cards growing up. am i done? god bless america.
Dana Schwartz @DanaSchwartzzz

TIFFANY: my dad is nice. he once called me when I was sad. and wrote nice things on report cards growing up. am i done? god bless america.

And she did a pretty good job!

Tiffany Trump sounds like she's reading sides for a toothpaste commercial
Olivia Nuzzi @Olivianuzzi

Tiffany Trump sounds like she's reading sides for a toothpaste commercial

"I'd like to thank my sister, Malia, for being so helpful in proofreading my speech." – Tiffany Trump
Scott Bixby @scottbix

"I'd like to thank my sister, Malia, for being so helpful in proofreading my speech." – Tiffany Trump

Next up, THE BROTHERS TRUMP. (Not really, just Don Jr., but this tweet was too good not to include.)

On a lighter note, Trump's sons look like stars of a B-movie about vampires terrorizing a New England prep school
Lauren Duca @laurenduca

On a lighter note, Trump's sons look like stars of a B-movie about vampires terrorizing a New England prep school

Trump Jr., who arguably gave the best speech of the night, talked a lot about his all-American, hardworking youth, and, well, questions were asked.

Donald Trump Jr. looks like the villain in a dance movie who's defeated when the dancers throw a benefit
Ira Madison III @ira

Donald Trump Jr. looks like the villain in a dance movie who's defeated when the dancers throw a benefit

Because, let's be real, neither Donald Trump nor his son had an experience that most Americans can relate to.

Trump was just a "boy from Queens." With a $100 million inheritance.
David Atkins @DavidOAtkins

Trump was just a "boy from Queens." With a $100 million inheritance.

That feeling when you kill the symbol of your political party before killing your actual political party.
Ronan Farrow @RonanFarrow

That feeling when you kill the symbol of your political party before killing your actual political party.

Donald Jr.: “We're the only children of billionaires as comfortable in a D10 Caterpillar as we are in our own cars.”
Jim Roberts @nycjim

Donald Jr.: “We're the only children of billionaires as comfortable in a D10 Caterpillar as we are in our own cars.”

Regular Americans.
Michael Skolnik @MichaelSkolnik

Regular Americans.

And then things got weird.

RNC Convention: Tonight's theme is Random People.
pourmecoffee @pourmecoffee

RNC Convention: Tonight's theme is Random People.

The manager of Trump Wine is on stage at the RNC bragging about trump's "world class" vineyards. This is real life
NowThis @nowthisnews

The manager of Trump Wine is on stage at the RNC bragging about trump's "world class" vineyards. This is real life

"I'm now an avocado grower" - prime-time speaker at major party's presidential nominating convention
Dave Itzkoff @ditzkoff

"I'm now an avocado grower" - prime-time speaker at major party's presidential nominating convention

Like, really weird.

Meanwhile at the RNC, Ben Carson just said Hillary Clinton worships Lucifer. Yes, he really did.
Charles Johnson @Green_Footballs

Meanwhile at the RNC, Ben Carson just said Hillary Clinton worships Lucifer. Yes, he really did.

Ben Carson just said Hillary serves lucifer. Let me repeat. A prime time speaker at RNC Convention accuses other candidate of devil worship
Nait Jones @NaithanJones

Ben Carson just said Hillary serves lucifer. Let me repeat. A prime time speaker at RNC Convention accuses other candidate of devil worship

I hadn’t understood why Hillary did Benghazi until Ben Carson added the valuable Lucifer context.
Matthew Yglesias @mattyglesias

I hadn’t understood why Hillary did Benghazi until Ben Carson added the valuable Lucifer context.

It ended even weirder.

Founder and only member of American Muslim for Trump #RNCinCLE
Sarah Cooper @sarahcpr

Founder and only member of American Muslim for Trump #RNCinCLE

drink if you had "the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him" in RNC bingo
PAPPADEMAS @PAPPADEMAS

drink if you had "the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him" in RNC bingo

WHAT A NOTE TO END ON.

As the head of "American Muslims for Trump" speaks, a delegate is shouting "no Islam" at the top of his lungs. He is now being shushed.
Nick Confessore @nickconfessore

As the head of "American Muslims for Trump" speaks, a delegate is shouting "no Islam" at the top of his lungs. He is now being shushed.

And it wasn't just people online who were underwhelmed.

Trump convention planners are doing something wrong. This is a primetime shot of the hall. Empty.
adam nagourney @adamnagourney

Trump convention planners are doing something wrong. This is a primetime shot of the hall. Empty.

empty convention #RNCinCLE
Oliver Willis @owillis

empty convention #RNCinCLE

The RNC is basically a Florida Panthers home game
Independence Dave @davelozo

The RNC is basically a Florida Panthers home game

Same, dude. Same.

I've been channel surfing all evening, then just turned to the RNC. After listening to these speeches, All I can say is this: I'm really
Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith

I've been channel surfing all evening, then just turned to the RNC. After listening to these speeches, All I can say is this: I'm really

