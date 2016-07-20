Here's How The Internet Reacted To Night Two Of The GOP Convention
Trump kids, Chris Christie, and Lucifer, together at last.
As you may have heard, Donald Trump officially became the Republican nominee for president today.
So the day came to a close, albeit somewhat awkwardly.
People in the crowd were STOKED.
People at home? Meh.
The theme for the evening was "Make America Work Again."
But, uh, it seems like someone forgot to tell the speakers about it.
In fact, they were pretty much just interested in talking about one thing.
Or shall we say one person.
Donald Trump showed up via satellite from Trump Tower in NYC, because of course he did.
There were some questions, and some probable answers.
Then it was time for Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.
(Bless his heart.)
He's trying so hard!
Well, sort of.
But really, it was jilted VP pick Chris Christie who was arguably the most anticipated speaker of the night.
For obvious reasons.
And then this happened.
Which, you know, is slightly problematic when it comes to Christie.
AND THEN HILLARY CLINTON WENT THE FUCK IN ON HER TWITTER ACCOUNT.
And then it was time for Tiffany Trump.
Tiffany, the First of Her Name, is the younger of the two heiresses to House Trump.
And she did a pretty good job!
Next up, THE BROTHERS TRUMP. (Not really, just Don Jr., but this tweet was too good not to include.)
Trump Jr., who arguably gave the best speech of the night, talked a lot about his all-American, hardworking youth, and, well, questions were asked.
Because, let's be real, neither Donald Trump nor his son had an experience that most Americans can relate to.
And then things got weird.
Like, really weird.
It ended even weirder.
WHAT A NOTE TO END ON.
And it wasn't just people online who were underwhelmed.
Same, dude. Same.
-
