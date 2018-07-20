Here Are The Victims Of The Missouri Duck Boat Accident At least 17 people are dead after the tourist vessel sank during a sudden storm Thursday. Twitter

Michael Thomas / Getty Images

At least 17 people are dead after a tourist duck boat sank during a sudden storm Thursday near Branson, Missouri. Nine members of an 11-person family group aboard the vessel are among the victims, Gov. Mike Parsons said Friday. Here's what we know so far about those who were killed:

Robert "Bob" Williams Facebook / Via Facebook: rjwms

Robert "Bob" Williams, the driver of the vessel, was among those killed in the accident, Branson Mayor Karen Best confirmed to the Associated Press. The mayor said Williams, known as "Captain Bob," was "a great ambassador" for the town. "He was at every event," Best said. "He knew everyone." Williams’ wife, Judy, told CNN her husband was also "a man of God." "He'd talk to anybody," she said. "He made an effect on many lives. He would give up his life for somebody."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more victims are identified.