Heather Heyer was killed after a car drove through a crowd during the violent riots last weekend in Charlottesville.

Mourners in Charlottesville gathered Wednesday to hold a memorial service for Heather Heyer, the woman killed when a car was driven into a crowd during the violent riots last weekend during a white supremacists march.

During the memorial service Heyer's family, friends, and coworkers spoke about how passionate she was about the things she believed in. She wanted equality, her father said, as well as "to put down hate."

Heyer's mother Susan Bro asked the people in attendance to carry on her daughter's mission of caring and speaking out about their beliefs, urging people to "make her death worthwhile."

"I'd rather have my child, but if I've got to give her up, by golly, we're gonna make it count," she said.

Bro's speech was followed by a standing ovation from the people inside the congregation.

"I want this to spread, I don't want this to die," she said. "This is just the beginning of Heather's legacy."