BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

HBO Confirms Unaired Episode Of "Game Of Thrones" Has Leaked Online

news

HBO Confirms Unaired Episode Of "Game Of Thrones" Has Leaked Online

NO SPOILERS. THIS IS JUST NEWS. The leaked episode was not part of the recent hack.

By Ellie Hall

Headshot of Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 4, 2017, at 11:38 a.m. ET

Macall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO

An unaired episode of Game of Thrones has leaked online, an HBO spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News Friday.

The episode, titled "The Spoils of War," is the fourth in the show's seventh season, and will air this Sunday.

"HBO can confirm that the leaked episode was not a part of the recent hack," a spokesperson for the network said in an email in response to a BuzzFeed News query.

Star India, one of HBO's distribution partners, has claimed responsibility for the leaked episode's origin.

“This confirms the compromise of Episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 7, earlier this afternoon. We take this breach very seriously and have immediately initiated forensic investigations at our and the technology partner’s end to swiftly determine the cause. This is a grave issue and we are taking appropriate legal remedial action,” a Star India spokesperson said in a statement.

The leaked episode now circulating online is watermarked with the Star India logo and a "For internal viewing only" warning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Hackers Have Leaked Some "Game Of Thrones" Episode Outlines From HBO

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT