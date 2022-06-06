Videos Show Harry And Meghan Received Cheers And Some Boos At The Platinum Jubilee, But Royal Fans Are Creating Their Own Narratives

On Sunday, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations in honor of her 70 years on the British throne came to an end. There was pomp. There was circumstance. There were many moving tributes to her decades of service to her country.

What wasn't there? For the most part, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They attended only one event — and didn't even attend the reception afterward with other members of the royal family.

Nonetheless, the most hotly debated topic by online royal watchers and some members of the British media of the four-day Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend was this: When appearing in public at a royal event for the first time since stepping back from royal life two years ago, were Harry and Meghan booed?

That depends on who you ask — or how you feel about Harry and Meghan. For the couple's legions of online fans, many of whom call themselves the #SussexSquad, the answer is an unequivocal no. For those who heartily dislike the couple, the answer is a yes (and totally supersedes whether there were also cheers in the crowd).

Nonetheless, because Friday's appearance was the last time we're going to see the Sussexes in the UK for a royal event for the foreseeable future, why don't we at least attempt to find an answer by examining the empirical evidence?