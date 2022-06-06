Here Are Harry And Meghan's Daughter Lilibet Diana's First Birthday Pictures

On Monday, Sussex family friend and photographer Misan Harriman released images of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, celebrating her first birthday. She turned 1 on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their daughter's first birthday in the United Kingdom, as they were in the country to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in honor of her 70 years on the throne.