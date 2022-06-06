Here Are Harry And Meghan's Daughter Lilibet Diana's First Birthday Pictures
She's a redhead just like her dad!
On Monday, Sussex family friend and photographer Misan Harriman released images of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, celebrating her first birthday. She turned 1 on Saturday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their daughter's first birthday in the United Kingdom, as they were in the country to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in honor of her 70 years on the throne.
The images show Harriman and his wife and children hanging out with Meghan and Lilibet, apparently at a birthday party for little Lili.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's representatives for additional information about the images.
The couple's choice of Harriman to be their daughter's birthday photographer isn't surprising — he was the person who took the photo in which Harry and Meghan announced that the duchess was pregnant with Lilibet.
