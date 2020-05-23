Professional Wrestler Hana Kimura, Who Was A Contestant On Netflix's "Terrace House," Has Died At 22

Professional wrestler Hana Kimura has died at 22, Japanese professional wrestling organization Stardom said Saturday.

Although her cause of death has not been made public, the athlete reportedly posted a series of troubling images and messages about being the victim of cyberbullying to her social media accounts on Friday.

Kimura began her career in professional wrestling in 2016. She was the recipient of Stardom's 2019 Fighting Spirit Award and had recently appeared as a contestant on the Netflix reality show Terrace House.

The international pro wrestling community mourned her death on social media Saturday, with many posting messages about the impact of online abuse.

"There are no messages that can heal this wound," WWE star Ronda Rousey wrote on Instagram. "Cyber Bullying [sic] is a very real and growing threat to us all as a society."