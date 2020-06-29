The Golden State Killer Is Pleading Guilty To 13 Murders

A 74-year-old former police officer said in court Monday that he will plead guilty to the crimes attributed to the serial killer and rapist known as the "Golden State Killer."

Joseph James DeAngelo agreed to plead guilty to 13 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of kidnapping for robbery. He also said he will admit guilt "to all other charged crimes and uncharged crimes," including at least 50 rapes and more than 120 burglaries.

Sacramento County Deputy District Attorney Amy Holliday said that as a result of entering the guilty plea, the state of California would not pursue the death penalty.

DeAngelo was arrested in 2018 after law enforcement officers used online genealogical databases to link him to a decades-old DNA sample from the Golden State Killer, who terrorized California for a 12-year period in the 1970s and 1980s.

Many of the "uncharged crimes" to which DeAngelo admitted could not be prosecuted as the statute of limitations had expired.



Holliday said DeAngelo will face 11 consecutive life sentences of life without parole and 15 concurrent life sentences for his crimes. He also agreed to waive his right to a jury trial and appeal.



District attorneys from the nine other counties where DeAngelo committed crimes were present at Monday's hearing in Sacramento to give the court details of his offenses. Four months after DeAngelo's arrest, the prosecutors from the six counties where he was charged with murder agreed to consolidate their cases in order to ensure the suspect's right to a speedy trial.

Another condition of the plea agreement is that DeAngelo's victims and family members of victims will be given the opportunity to speak at his sentencing without a time limitation.