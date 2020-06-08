Thousands Of People Waited Hours To Pay Their Respects To George Floyd At A Viewing In Houston

Thousands of people waited hours in 90-degree heat to pay their respects to George Floyd at a public viewing memorial in Texas on Monday.

The six-hour viewing at Houston's Fountains of Praise church was the last memorial open to the public for Floyd, a former resident of the city.

"I had a responsibility to be there if I could be there," mourner Shelly Baker told BuzzFeed News. "I don’t take it lightly that George Floyd was from Houston, from Third Ward. I live in Third Ward."

Floyd, 46, was killed in police custody on May 25 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground in a fatal chokehold while placing him under arrest. After a witness's video of Floyd dying and pleading the officer to let him breathe was posted online, Chauvin was fired; he has since been charged with murder.

Floyd's death has sparked protests against anti-Black racism and police brutality across the United States and around the world.

In anticipation of large crowds at the memorial, organizers arranged for shuttle buses to bring mourners to the church from an offsite parking location.