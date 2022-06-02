Prince George, Princess Charlotte, And Prince Louis Made Their Trooping The Colour Carriage Debut

The Cambridge children rode in a carriage during the Queen's birthday parade as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England.

For the first time, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis rode in a carriage together for the annual Trooping the Colour parade, as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off in London on Thursday.

The children, dressed in blue, rode with their mother, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and step-grandmother, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Their father, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, participated in the military parade on horseback.

Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (C), Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (R) and Prince George of Cambridge travel in a horse-drawn carriage during the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour.

Aaron Chown / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (R), Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) leave Buckingham Palace, on their way to the Trooping the Colour.

The Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend celebrations — which take place from Thursday through Sunday — mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily

Her Majesty The Queen, the first Monarch in British history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. To mark the beginning of the #PlatinumJubilee Celebration Weekend, a new portrait of The Queen has been released. 📷 Ranald Mackechnie

Twitter: @RoyalFamily

Trooping The Colour is the annual parade held in honor of the monarch's birthday. This year's parade is particularly significant because of the Jubilee — and it makes sense that the Cambridge children, who are third, fourth, and fifth in the line of succession, participated.

Aaron Chown / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Britain's Prince George of Cambridge (L), Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge (C) and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge travel in a horse-drawn carriage during the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, her children Prince Louis of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall travel in a horse-drawn carriage during Trooping The Colour.

Paul Ellis / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, travel in a horse-drawn carriage towards Buckingham Palace during the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022.

In past years, the Cambridge children have only appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony with their parents at the end of the parade, so this is a big change.

Chris Jackson - Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge ride in a carriage during the Trooping the Colour parade.

Eight-year-old George, seven-year-old Charlotte, and four-year-old Louis were dressed in various shades of blue.

Jonathan Brady / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince George of Cambridge (L), Prince Louis of Cambridge (C) and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (R) leave Buckingham Palace, on their way to Trooping the Colour.

Chris Jackson - Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge rides in a carriage during the Trooping the Colour parade.