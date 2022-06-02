Prince George, Princess Charlotte, And Prince Louis Made Their Trooping The Colour Carriage Debut

For the first time, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis rode in a carriage together for the annual Trooping the Colour parade, as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off in London on Thursday.

The children, dressed in blue, rode with their mother, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and step-grandmother, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Their father, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, participated in the military parade on horseback.