BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

There's A New "Game Of Thrones" Season 7 Trailer And It's Too Much To Handle

Arts & Entertainment

There's A New "Game Of Thrones" Season 7 Trailer And It's Too Much To Handle

WHEN WILL WINTER GET HERE ON MY TV ALREADY?!?

By Ellie Hall

Headshot of Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 21, 2017, at 12:59 p.m. ET

The second trailer for the penultimate season of Game of Thrones dropped today and it's EPIC as hell.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The trailer starts off with Sansa Stark walking through the Godswood at Winterfell, amid an ominous voiceover by Littlefinger talking about fighting "everywhere," not just in the north and the south.

HBO

And it certainly looks like we'll see fighting everywhere, based on the trailer. We see Jaime Lannister overseeing a group of Lannister archers.

HBO

We also see more of the Night King and his armies on the move, which doesn't bode well for anybody on the opposite side of the wall, TBH.

HBO
ADVERTISEMENT

Then there's a shot of Greyjoy fleets (probably Euron Greyjoy's ships) pulling into Kings Landing.

HBO

Also in "possible new alliances of GoT Season 7," we see Jon Snow and Davos Seaworth standing on a beach together somewhere in the south — which means IT LOOKS LIKE JON AND DANY ARE GOING TO MEET MAYBE?

HBO

The new trailer shows way more of Daenerys's dragons in battle, and I think it's safe to say that they're going to FUCK SHIT UP this season.

HBO

I mean, why else would the trailer show Jaime jousting down a burning field of Lannister men and flags?

HBO
ADVERTISEMENT

Or Theon and Yara Greyjoy, who both have a look that screams, "SHIT, what is THAT and why is it setting everything on fire?!?"

HBO

SPEAKING OF FIRE, DID I MENTION THE FLAMING RETURN OF BERIC DONDARRION, LIGHTING UP HIS SWORD LIKE A GODDAMN JEDI LIGHTSABER.

HBO

July 16 can't come fast enough.

HBO

The Official "Game Of Thrones" Season 7 Trailer Has Finally Dropped

buzzfeed.com

CORRECTION

Jaime Lannister's name was misspelled in a previous version of this post.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT