Here's The First Official Portrait Of Prince William And Kate Middleton

Buckingham Palace on Thursday revealed the first official portrait of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton). The painting is the work of award-winning British portrait artist Jamie Coreth and was commissioned last year by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund.

"It has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture," Coreth said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News. "I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified."

"As it is the first portrait to depict them together, and specifically during their time as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I wanted the image to evoke a feeling of balance between their public and private lives. The piece was commissioned as a gift for the people of Cambridgeshire, and I hope they will enjoy it as much as I have enjoyed creating it.”



The portrait will be on display at the University of Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum for the next three years (although it will be loaned to the National Portrait Gallery for a short time in 2023 for a special exhibit).



Before the museum opened on Thursday morning, William and Kate made a visit, where they viewed their portrait alongside Coreth and supporters of the project.