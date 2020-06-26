Colorado's Governor Ordered A New Investigation Into The Death Of Elijah McClain

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday appointed a special prosecutor to reinvestigate the circumstances that led to the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man killed during an arrest by Aurora police last August.

The decision comes amid intense national scrutiny on the case, with thousands of calls to Colorado officials and more than 3 million signatures on a petition.



"Elijah McClain should be alive today, and we owe it to his family to take this step and elevate the pursuit of justice in his name to a statewide concern," Polis said in a statement announcing the new investigation.



McClain was stopped by three Aurora police officers while walking home from a grocery store at approximately 10:32 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2019. After telling him that he was "acting suspicious," the officers refused to let McClain return to his home and, when they believed he was reaching for an officer's gun, placed him in a chokehold. Audio from the officers' body cameras revealed that McClain repeatedly vomited and begged for his life while in the hold before passing out.

The officers called for paramedics, who arrived on the scene and administered a dose of ketamine to sedate McClain. Soon after the injection, he stopped breathing. McClain died three days later on Aug. 27.

The Aurora district attorney declined to file charges against officers Nathan Woodyard, Jason Rosenblatt, and Randy Roedema, and they were reinstated to the force three months after McClain's death.