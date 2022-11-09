A Protester Was Arrested For Throwing Eggs At King Charles

A UK man was arrested for throwing eggs at King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, during a royal visit to York on Wednesday, North Yorkshire Police said.

The royal couple were greeting well-wishers and local leaders outside the historic landmark Micklegate Bar, the traditional spot monarchs have used for centuries to enter the city, when someone in the crowd threw eggs in their direction. Reports differ on whether three or four or five eggs were thrown, but all of them missed.

The egg-thrower also booed the royal couple and yelled, “This country was built on the blood of slaves,” and “Not my king.”