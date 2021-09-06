Drake’s Producer Explained Why R. Kelly Is Credited On "Certified Lover Boy"

"[I] just had to say something because to think we would stand beside that guy or write with him is just incredibly disgusting."

Noel Vasquez / GC Images Drake and producer Noah Shebib attend a basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 20, 2015.

A producer who worked with Drake on the hip-hop star's newest album, "Certified Lover Boy," has responded to the backlash over R. Kelly — who is currently facing federal sex crime charges — being listed as a writer on one of the album's songs. Noah “40” Shebib, a longtime Drake collaborator and one of several credited "Certified Lover Boy" producers, said in an Instagram comment Sunday that they were legally required to credit Kelly and license one of his songs because it was playing in the background of an audio clip used in the song "TSU."

"I saw this post and just had to say something because to think we would stand beside that guy or write with him is just incredibly disgusting," Shebib wrote.

"TSU" begins with a clip of DJ and producer OJ Ron C talking, but Shebib explained that "Behind [the talking clip] faintly which you can’t even hear is an R. Kelly song playing in the background."

"It has no significance, no lyrics are present, R. Kelly’s voice isn’t even present but if we wanted to use Ron C talking we were forced to license it," he said. A writing credit on a song entitles a person to a percentage of its royalties, and failing to properly credit someone can mean a multimillion-dollar lawsuit.

In the TSU's official credits, R. Kelly is listed as a writer along with Drake and six other people. Among them are Justin Timberlake, whose music is also sampled in "TSU." In spite of that, Shebib said he found it misleading to describe Kelly as a "co-lyricist." "I thought I would clear up that there is no actual R. Kelly present and it’s a bit misleading to call him a co-lyricist," he said. Shebib added that the decision to credit Kelly "Doesn’t sit well with me let me just say that," describing the accounts of the singer's actions "horrific and disgusting."