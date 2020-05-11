The Man From The "Double Rainbow" Viral Video Has Died At 57

Paul Vasquez, the man behind 2010's "Double Rainbow" video and one of the first mainstream viral video stars, has died at age 57.



Known as "Bear" or "Yosemite Bear" to his friends, Vasquez died Saturday afternoon in the emergency room of John C. Fremont Hospital, the Mariposa County Coroner’s Office in California told the Modesto Bee.



On May 3, Vasquez posted on Facebook that he was in ill health, writing that he was experiencing heart problems, his lungs were congested, and he had a fever of 100.2 degrees. On May 5, he wrote that he received a COVID-19 test but told a friend in a comment Friday that it came back negative for the coronavirus.

He indicated that he had been diagnosed with an unspecified serious condition. "It's a long story that ends with me not having Coronavirus but a ticking bomb in my chest that could go off at any moment," he said.

Vasquez became an internet star in 2010 thanks to his exuberant video of himself reacting to two rainbows in the sky over Yosemite National Park.

In the video, which has been viewed over 47 million times, Vasquez marvels at the "double rainbow all the way across the sky" and cries over its beauty.