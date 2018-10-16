Disturbing Video Shows Florida City Commissioner Fatally Shooting A Man He Thought Was Shoplifting

Florida police released surveillance video Monday of a city commissioner fatally shooting a homeless man he claims was trying to shoplift a hatchet from his military surplus store.



Michael Dunn, 47, shot and killed Cristobal Lopez, 50, outside the Vets Army & Navy Surplus store in Lakeland, Florida, on Oct. 3, according to a statement from the Lakeland Police Department.

Dunn, a co-owner of the business, told officials he witnessed Lopez attempt to shoplift a hatchet and that Lopez threatened him with the hatchet when he was confronted. According to police, "a confrontation ensued" and "Dunn then fired his weapon, striking Lopez who was still in possession of the hatchet."



Since the shooting, police and the state attorney’s office have been investigating whether Dunn should be charged for the killing, which he claims was in self-defense. The state's controversial “stand your ground” statute protects those who use deadly force to protect themselves.

On Monday, the Lakeland Police Department posted security footage from the store at the time of Lopez's death to their official Facebook page, including a graphic clip from the front-door camera, which appears to show Dunn fatally shooting the man as he attempts to flee the store.



"In the interest of transparency, although the criminal investigation continues to be active, we at the Lakeland Police Department have requested and received the approval of the State Attorney's Office to release all the videos which show the shooting that occurred on October 3rd," the department said in the post's description.



"Though citizens may have strong feelings about what is depicted, we ask you to remain patient as our department continues to work with the State Attorney's Office to investigate."

