Dave Chappelle Personally Delivered Tickets To His Show To A Couple Who Got Scammed On Craigslist

Comedian Dave Chappelle hand-delivered tickets to a North Carolina couple who were scammed out out hundreds of dollars trying to buy tickets for his show on Craigslist. The comedian saw local CBS affiliate WBTV's Wednesday story about a woman who paid a Craigslist "seller" $500 for four tickets to Chappelle's show in Charlotte, only to never hear from the person again after she sent the money. Chappelle's team reached out to the station to connect with the woman, since she had asked not to be identified in the segment because she was embarrassed about being a scam victim. Coordinating with Chappelle, on Thursday, WBTV told the woman, Deidra Dickens, and her husband Eddie, that an anonymous viewer had donated four tickets to the comedian's show that night for the couple and two friends. They were also told that the donor would pay for dinner at the Omni Charlotte Hotel before the show. That night, accompanied by the station's cameras, Chappelle surprised the couple during the meal by personally delivering the tickets himself. "Always get your tickets from reliable sources,” he said, before introducing himself and chatting briefly with the Dickens and their friends. The comedian, who just won his second Grammy for best comedy album, told WBTV he was happy to help the couple. "It felt good," the comedian said. "It felt like I just got to make something that was wrong right." In an email to BuzzFeed News on Friday, Deidra Dickens said the comedian's gesture had made it "a VERY special Valentine's Day" and that she and her husband were "still happily reeling from meeting Dave and being able to attend the show."

Deidra Dickens told the station Wednesday that her husband loves Chappelle and she wanted to gift him tickets to the Valentine's Day show, but by the time she learned the comedian would be performing in Charlotte, all the tickets from the venue were sold out.



She said she decided to check Craigslist on Monday to see if anyone was reselling tickets and found an ad for four seats together at the end of a row — ideal seating, since her husband uses a wheelchair.



"They were seats one through four so those would be great because I could put my husband in seat one at the end of an aisle and that kind of good stuff,” she said.

Since the tickets were sold together, Deidra Dickens planned to invite another couple to go with her and her husband. She then contacted the seller, who said they could provide proof of purchase for the tickets and sell them to her for $500, which she quickly sent via Apple Pay. She never heard from the seller again.



Dickens also told WBTV on Wednesday that she alerted her credit card company about the fraudulent charge and filed a police report with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

