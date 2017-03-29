BuzzFeed News

Cristiano Ronaldo Was Honored With A Statue And OMG It's Nightmare Fuel

This is a crime against humanity.

By Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 29, 2017, at 11:24 a.m. ET

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is known around the world for being very good at sports and very, very handsome.

Lars Baron / Getty Images

To honor his career/good looks, Ronaldo was feted in his hometown of Funchal in Portugal's Madeira region on Wednesday in a ceremony renaming the local airport in his honor.

Francisco Leong / AFP / Getty Images

Madeira Airport is now *officially* the Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira International Airport.

Francisco Leong / AFP / Getty Images

Which is cool and all but OH MY GOD LOOK AT THIS STATUE OF RONALDO THAT WAS UNVEILED DURING THE CEREMONY.

Francisco Leong / AFP / Getty Images
WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?!

Octavio Passos / Getty Images

HOW DO YOU TURN THIS...INTO THIS?!

Francisco Leong / AFP / Getty Images
Octavio Passos / Getty Images

TFW you're trying to be diplomatic because they just renamed the airport after you but the statue in your honor looks like a soul-stealing bronze demon.

Octavio Passos / Getty Images

Naturally, people on Twitter began roasting the notoriously vain footballer and his inexplicable bust.

I don't know what you're talking about guys, I think the Ronaldo statue looks pretty good
keewa @keewa

I don't know what you're talking about guys, I think the Ronaldo statue looks pretty good

I defy you not to feel better after viewing this picture of Cristiano Ronaldo alongside his portrait bust.
Tom Sutcliffe @tds153

I defy you not to feel better after viewing this picture of Cristiano Ronaldo alongside his portrait bust.

The new Ronaldo statue looks very familiar...
BenchWarmers @BeWarmers

The new Ronaldo statue looks very familiar...

Cristiano Ronaldo officially unveils the newly-renamed Raoul Moat International Airport
Adam Hurrey @FootballCliches

Cristiano Ronaldo officially unveils the newly-renamed Raoul Moat International Airport

For a very handsome man, Ronaldo has had some appalling luck with statue-makers
Tom Williams @tomwfootball

For a very handsome man, Ronaldo has had some appalling luck with statue-makers

PITCH: Sitcom in which the Hideous Ronaldo statue and Bonkers Lucy statue are roommates and get in wacky situations
Slade Sohmer @Slade

PITCH: Sitcom in which the Hideous Ronaldo statue and Bonkers Lucy statue are roommates and get in wacky situations

Aside: Never forgot that other statue of Ronaldo in Funchal. (The one where he basically has an erection.)

GREGORIO CUNHA/AFP / Getty Images

SWEET DREAMS!

Octavio Passos / Getty Images

