A Community Kitchen Founded By Grenfell Tower Fire Survivors Shut Down Its Instagram Account After It Was Attacked By Anti–Meghan Markle Trolls

A community kitchen founded by and for survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire was forced to delete its Instagram account after being overwhelmed by abuse after making a post thanking Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex (aka Meghan Markle), for contacting them on the five-year anniversary of the tragedy.

Despite Meghan’s longtime and well-reported relationship with the Hubb Community Kitchen, anti-Sussex internet mobs attacked the duchess on the organization’s official Instagram and Facebook pages and accused the accounts of being run by Meghan’s public relations team.

The Hubb Community Kitchen’s history is intimately tied to the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy in 2017, which killed 72 and destroyed the homes of more than 200 people. People who lost their homes in the Grenfell Tower fire began using the kitchens and canteen of the Al-Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in Kensington to cook food for their families. Soon, more and more Grenfell survivors and their neighbors began gathering at the kitchen to cook together several days a week — and thus the “Hubb Community Kitchen” was formed.

In September 2018, Kensington Palace revealed that Meghan had been making secret visits to the kitchen for months and announced that she was supporting the publication of a book of recipes from its volunteers, called Together: Our Community Cookbook. The organization continues to receive a portion of the proceeds from the bestselling book. The initial profits enabled them to renovate the kitchen and extend their hours from two days a week to being open every day. The duchess has stayed in contact with Hubb Community Kitchen and its members in the years since the cookbook’s publication. She visited in person in January 2020 and held a video call about the kitchen’s efforts to feed its community during the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020. In October, she called the organization and sent flowers to its leaders during a celebratory lunch.