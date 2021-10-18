Vaccinated Vulnerable People Are Still At Risk For COVID. Here Are Ways To Mitigate That Risk This Holiday Season.

The death of Colin Powell, the United States' first Black secretary of state, from COVID-19 complications is a reminder of how immunocompromised and older people who are vaccinated can still be vulnerable to the virus.

Fatalities among vaccinated people are still exceedingly rare. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as of Oct. 12, more than 189 million people in the United States had been vaccinated, and there had been 7,178 deaths of fully vaccinated individuals. Adults over the age of 65 made up 85% of these cases.

Powell's family confirmed that the 84-year-old had been fully vaccinated before his death, although they did not note whether he had received an additional dose on top of his initial vaccination. In addition to his age, the fact that Powell had previously been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, increased his susceptibility to the disease.



“No vaccine is 100%. There are always subgroups where vaccines won’t provide the same level of protection," Amesh Adalja, infectious diseases physician and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told BuzzFeed News.



"It’s not surprising to see that the vaccination may not have been enough to prevent [Powell’s] death from COVID-19," Adalja said.



Cancer cells and their treatments impair the body's immune system, making people with cancer more susceptible to hospitalization and death as a result of COVID-19. And a study published in July specifically highlighted that people with multiple myeloma responded less strongly to the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines. In August, the CDC recommended that people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised receive a third dose of these vaccines.



The deaths of vaccinated individuals from COVID-19 are very rare, and Adalja noted that advanced age and medical problems are both additional risk factors. Powell, he said, fit into the group “you’d be the most worried about.”

Despite this information, a number of conservative media figures seized on Powell's vaccination status as a reason to question how much protection individuals get from a COVID-19 shot.

As many critics quickly pointed out, linking Powell's death to his vaccination status without providing information about his underlying conditions missed the point.