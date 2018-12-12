Christine Blasey Ford Honored Rachael Denhollander, The First Gymnast Who Sued Larry Nassar

Christine Blasey Ford appeared in a video statement shown at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year awards Tuesday night to introduce former gymnast Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse disgraced doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse.



Denhollander is the 2018 recipient of the Inspiration of the Year award.



“I am honored to speak with you from afar about a woman I admire so much, a woman who suffered abuse as a vulnerable teenage athlete, who found the courage to talk publicly to stop the abuse of others,” Ford said in the video. “Her courage inspired other survivors to end their silence, and we all know the result.”



The video was Ford’s first public statement since September, when she accused then–Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her as a teen.

Denhollander was the first athlete to file a criminal complaint against former Michican State and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar for sexually assaulting her when she was a 15-year-old club gymnast training at the university. After her allegations were published in a September 2016 IndyStar investigation, more than 60 of Nassar’s former athletes filed police reports against him for sexual assault.



Eventually, more than 300 women, including Olympic gold medalists, came forward to accuse Nassar of sexual abuse.

