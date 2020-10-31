 Skip To Content
Hollywood, Celebrities, Politicians And More Are Mourning The Death Of Sean Connery

"90 times around the Sun. I only hope to reach that bar."

By Ellie Hall

Picture of Ellie Hall Ellie Hall BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on October 31, 2020, at 2:09 p.m. ET

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Sir Sean Connery, the Academy Award-winning Scottish actor who became the first person to portray the iconic role of secret agent James Bond and whose cinematic career spanned decades, has died at the age of 90.

“We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery," the official Bond franchise Twitter account said in a statement sharing the news Saturday. "He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond... [who] revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

A representative for Connery's family told the BBC that the actor died in his sleep at his home in the Bahamas and that he "had been unwell for some time."

Hollywood, celebrities, politicians, and other public figures across the world mourned Connery's death with tributes on social media.

The family of Sir Roger Moore

How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP
Sir Roger Moore (Legacy) @sirrogermoore

How infinitely sad to hear the news Sir Sean Connery has passed away. He and Roger were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP

Reply Retweet Favorite

John Cleese

Saddened by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. A wonderful man who I had the pleasure of working with in Time Bandits. We crossed paths many times over the years. Such immense talent and a vibrant human. And the only one of us to find The Holy Grail.
John Cleese @JohnCleese

Saddened by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. A wonderful man who I had the pleasure of working with in Time Bandits. We crossed paths many times over the years. Such immense talent and a vibrant human. And the only one of us to find The Holy Grail.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Viola Davis

RIP to our James Bond icon Sean Connery. https://t.co/io6akhEncy
Viola Davis @violadavis

RIP to our James Bond icon Sean Connery. https://t.co/io6akhEncy

Reply Retweet Favorite

Michael McKean

I met Sean Connery when he came to see The Homecoming in New York and I told him how much I liked his great work in Lumet’s The Hill. “Never made a dime”, said the Scotsman, not ungraciously. RIP.
Michael McKean @MJMcKean

I met Sean Connery when he came to see The Homecoming in New York and I told him how much I liked his great work in Lumet’s The Hill. “Never made a dime”, said the Scotsman, not ungraciously. RIP.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Henry Winkler

Sir Sean Connery was one of my acting heroes ..Thank you for the lessons ,,now sleep well https://t.co/WlesDZwcG6
Henry Winkler @hwinkler4real

Sir Sean Connery was one of my acting heroes ..Thank you for the lessons ,,now sleep well https://t.co/WlesDZwcG6

Reply Retweet Favorite

Daniel Craig (via the official James Bond Twitter account)

He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”
James Bond @007

He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

Reply Retweet Favorite

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Sean Connery was a legend, one of the greatest actors of all time. He provided endless entertainment for all of us &amp; inspiration for me. I’m not just saying that because he was a bodybuilder who placed in the Mr. Universe contest! He was an icon. My thoughts are with his family.
Arnold @Schwarzenegger

Sean Connery was a legend, one of the greatest actors of all time. He provided endless entertainment for all of us &amp; inspiration for me. I’m not just saying that because he was a bodybuilder who placed in the Mr. Universe contest! He was an icon. My thoughts are with his family.

Reply Retweet Favorite

MGM Studios

All of us at MGM mourn the passing of the legendary Sir Sean Connery. His portrayal of James Bond remains one of cinema’s greatest contributions. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and to his many fans around the world. RIP.
MGM Studios @MGM_Studios

All of us at MGM mourn the passing of the legendary Sir Sean Connery. His portrayal of James Bond remains one of cinema’s greatest contributions. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and to his many fans around the world. RIP.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Antonio Banderas

Adiós mister Connery. RIP #seanconnery
Antonio Banderas @antoniobanderas

Adiós mister Connery. RIP #seanconnery

Reply Retweet Favorite

Alan Tudyk

RIP Sir Sean Connery. He poked me in the chest once backstage at Spamalot. Hard. It hurt. He meant for it to hurt. I'd slipped in an impression of him in the show during the Knights Who Say Ni. Turns out he hated impressions of him. That rib is still out of place. #RIPSeanConnery
alan tudyk @AlanTudyk

RIP Sir Sean Connery. He poked me in the chest once backstage at Spamalot. Hard. It hurt. He meant for it to hurt. I'd slipped in an impression of him in the show during the Knights Who Say Ni. Turns out he hated impressions of him. That rib is still out of place. #RIPSeanConnery

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hugh Jackman

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace.
Hugh Jackman @RealHughJackman

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Elizabeth Hurley

RIP the glorious Sean Connery
Elizabeth Hurley @ElizabethHurley

RIP the glorious Sean Connery

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Academy

Today, we honor a legendary actor, whose work—ranging from his Oscar-winning performance in "The Untouchables" to his years as James Bond—has left an indelible mark on our film community and our lives. Rest in peace, Sean Connery.
The Academy @TheAcademy

Today, we honor a legendary actor, whose work—ranging from his Oscar-winning performance in "The Untouchables" to his years as James Bond—has left an indelible mark on our film community and our lives. Rest in peace, Sean Connery.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Jean-Claude Van Damme

RIP, Sir Sean Connery 1930 – 2020 #SeanConnery #JCVD
Jean-Claude Van Damme @JCVD

RIP, Sir Sean Connery 1930 – 2020 #SeanConnery #JCVD

Reply Retweet Favorite

Kevin Smith

He was my Dad’s James Bond, so Dad supported Mr. Connery’s career his entire life, always taking me to see any movie his fave actor was in. I have sweet memories of watching Dad watch his movie idol. So Sean Connery’s passing also feels like I’m losing Dad again. RIP, Dr. Jones.
KevinSmith @ThatKevinSmith

He was my Dad’s James Bond, so Dad supported Mr. Connery’s career his entire life, always taking me to see any movie his fave actor was in. I have sweet memories of watching Dad watch his movie idol. So Sean Connery’s passing also feels like I’m losing Dad again. RIP, Dr. Jones.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ice-T

RIP Sean.. James Bond was definitely one of my boyhood idols.. You were the OG. And one of my favorite actors throughout your career.. 90 times around the Sun. I only hope to reach that bar.. 🙏💎 https://t.co/zn7KxqIPFZ
ICE T @FINALLEVEL

RIP Sean.. James Bond was definitely one of my boyhood idols.. You were the OG. And one of my favorite actors throughout your career.. 90 times around the Sun. I only hope to reach that bar.. 🙏💎 https://t.co/zn7KxqIPFZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

Sam Neill

Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor . https://t.co/W8MQrFYlJ0
Sam Neill @TwoPaddocks

Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor . https://t.co/W8MQrFYlJ0

Reply Retweet Favorite

John Cusack

RIP Sean Connery - a legendary actor / movie star
John Cusack @johncusack

RIP Sean Connery - a legendary actor / movie star

Reply Retweet Favorite

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon

1/ I was heartbroken to learn this morning of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons. https://t.co/76UGDptARp
Nicola Sturgeon @NicolaSturgeon

1/ I was heartbroken to learn this morning of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons. https://t.co/76UGDptARp

Reply Retweet Favorite

UK Ministry of Defence

RIP Sean Connery. Before he played James Bond, he served his country as a young man in the @RoyalNavy onboard HMS Formidable. https://t.co/8ZhmJBrkTT
Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 @DefenceHQ

RIP Sean Connery. Before he played James Bond, he served his country as a young man in the @RoyalNavy onboard HMS Formidable. https://t.co/8ZhmJBrkTT

Reply Retweet Favorite

Amitabh Bachchan

T 3707 - What is the date today .. 31 . 10 . 20 .. add up ➡️ .. 3 +1 is 4 .. then 1 = 5 .. then 0 .. then 2, so 4+1+2 = 7 .. then 0 .. so .. 3+1+1+2 = 7 .. and 2 zeros before you get there .. So .. 007 .. !! Sean Connery passes away .. he gave life to 007 !!
Amitabh Bachchan @SrBachchan

T 3707 - What is the date today .. 31 . 10 . 20 .. add up ➡️ .. 3 +1 is 4 .. then 1 = 5 .. then 0 .. then 2, so 4+1+2 = 7 .. then 0 .. so .. 3+1+1+2 = 7 .. and 2 zeros before you get there .. So .. 007 .. !! Sean Connery passes away .. he gave life to 007 !!

Reply Retweet Favorite

