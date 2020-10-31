Hollywood, Celebrities, Politicians And More Are Mourning The Death Of Sean Connery

Sir Sean Connery, the Academy Award-winning Scottish actor who became the first person to portray the iconic role of secret agent James Bond and whose cinematic career spanned decades, has died at the age of 90.

“We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery," the official Bond franchise Twitter account said in a statement sharing the news Saturday. "He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond... [who] revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

A representative for Connery's family told the BBC that the actor died in his sleep at his home in the Bahamas and that he "had been unwell for some time."

Hollywood, celebrities, politicians, and other public figures across the world mourned Connery's death with tributes on social media.