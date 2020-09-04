The NYPD Is Investigating After A Car Drove Through A Black Lives Matter Protest In Times Square

A woman who said she was in the car told BuzzFeed News she and others inside “drove through” protesters because they feared for their lives.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

New York City police are investigating after a car drove through a group of protesters during a Black Lives Matter protest in Times Square Thursday night. A video of the incident shows a black car with a push bar — a structure attached to the front of the car that many official police vehicles are outfitted with — driving through a group of protesters who were blocking the street. In the video, the car approaches the group, whose members attempt to slow its progress. It then slows down, before suddenly speeding up, pushing through them.

Car drives through protesters, Times Square, New York City, Thursday, September 3, 2020

In an interview with WNYC Friday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said that no injuries were reported from the incident. He said that the department is investigating whether or not a crime had been committed. As the video went viral, numerous people on social media pointed out the car's resemblance to an unmarked police vehicle and suspected that law enforcement officers might have been involved, particularly when another video emerged showing NYPD officers helping counterprotesters into the vehicle and protecting them from activists.

just so there’s no more confusion.. the unmarked police car driver through protesters tonight in Times Square? driver by NYPD escorting trump supporters

In a story Friday, WNYC and Gothamist reporters Gwynne Hogan and Jake Offenhartz identified the vehicle in the video as one belonging to pro-NYPD activist Hakim Gibson, whose social media posts show that he was present at the protest. Gibson, a Black Brooklyn-based photographer, posted a video on Facebook Friday showing himself and two others at the protest, claiming that he and other "law enforcement supporters" were being attacked by BLM activists.

Facebook

Gibson's Facebook posts also show that he recently purchased a 2013 Ford Taurus. On Aug. 5, he posted a picture of the car where the license plate was visible. The license plate appears to be identical to that of the car shown in the two videos from the protest.

Facebook

On Wednesday, one day before the protest, Gibson posted a picture of his car, which appears to have been repainted and outfitted with a bolt bar. These changes are consistent with the appearance of the vehicle pictured driving through protesters. When reached for comment from BuzzFeed News via Instagram messenger, Gibson responded, "Can you guys stop contacting me."



Facebook