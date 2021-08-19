A Man Who Had Ranted Against Joe Biden Surrendered To Police After Threatening To Blow Up His Truck In DC

First responders and police investigate a possible bomb threat near the US Capitol and Library of Congress in Washington, DC on Aug. 19.

A man surrendered following a standoff with police on Capitol Hill on Thursday, after he drove near Congress and claimed to have explosives in his truck.

"Floyd Ray Roseberry from Grover, North Carolina, was taken into custody without incident," US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said at a press briefing Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., United States Capitol Police responded to a disturbance call outside the Library of Congress, where a man in a black pickup truck with no license plates was making bomb threats, Manger told reporters at an earlier press briefing.

Manger said that the man later identified as Roseberry told officers that he had a bomb and a detonator, causing police to order the evacuation of multiple buildings on the Hill. In the press briefing after Roseberry's surrender, Manger said police had used a whiteboard to communicate with him during the standoff.

"We do know that Mr. Roseberry has had some losses of family. I believe his mother recently passed away, and we spoke with members of his family, and there were other issues that he was dealing with,” Manger said.

He added that it will take hours for police to fully assess the scene for any explosives.

A Facebook account belonging to Ray Roseberry ran multiple livestreams that appear to have been recorded from within the black truck on Capitol Hill.