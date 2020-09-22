A Canadian Woman Was Arrested For Allegedly Sending An Envelope With Ricin To President Trump

A Canadian woman accused of sending poison ricin in an envelope to the White House was charged in federal court Tuesday with threatening President Donald Trump.

Pascale Ferrier's booking photo from an arrest for carrying a weapon and tampering with government documents in Hidalgo County, Texas, on March 13, 2019.

Pascale Cécile Véronique Ferrier of Laval, Quebec, could face five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if found guilty.

According to the criminal complaint, Ferrier addressed the envelope to Trump, but it was intercepted Friday by Secret Service agents at an off-site facility that sorts and checks White House mail.

In the letter, the complaint states, Ferrier demanded that the president "remove [his] application for this election."

"I made a 'Special Gift' for you to make a decision," Ferrier allegedly wrote, apparently referring to the ricin. "This gift is in the letter. If it doesn't work, I'll find better recipe for another poison, or I might use my gun when I'll be able to come. Enjoy!"

The complaint also identifies a now-deleted Twitter account that posted two anti-Trump tweets last month, including one that called for the president's assassination, as belonging to Ferrier.



An archived record shows that on Sept. 9, the account appears to have replied in agreement to an account asking someone to "shoot trump in the face" using the hashtag #killtrump.