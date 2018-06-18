Every Living First Lady Has Spoken Out Against Separating Families At The Border

The current and former first ladies of the United States have spoken out against children being separated from their families after crossing the border.

President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy that has led to the separations, as all adults who cross over are referred for criminal prosecution and their children are kept at holding centers.



Former first lady Laura Bush wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post on Sunday calling for an end to the policy, which she described as "cruel" and "immoral."

"Americans pride ourselves on being a moral nation, on being the nation that sends humanitarian relief to places devastated by natural disasters or famine or war. We pride ourselves on believing that people should be seen for the content of their character, not the color of their skin. We pride ourselves on acceptance. If we are truly that country, then it is our obligation to reunite these detained children with their parents — and to stop separating parents and children in the first place.

"People on all sides agree that our immigration system isn’t working, but the injustice of zero tolerance is not the answer," she wrote. "I moved away from Washington almost a decade ago, but I know there are good people at all levels of government who can do better to fix this."

Her brother-in-law, Jeb, followed up by saying, "Children shouldn’t be used as a negotiating tool."

Former first lady Michelle Obama retweeted the op-ed Monday, adding, "Sometimes, truth transcends party."