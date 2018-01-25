This Burger King Ad Uses Whoppers To Explain Net Neutrality And It's Certainly Something
"I didn't think that ordering a Whopper would really open my eyes up to net neutrality."
Burger King just released a three-minute "social experiment" video that explains net neutrality using burgers and, well, you should just probably watch it.
In the video, real Burger King customers are forced to either pay more for a burger to get it quickly or pay the normal price and wait for a long time.
Basically, in this example, Whopper = internet.
Before the Federal Communications Commission repealed net neutrality regulations in December, these rules prohibited internet providers from blocking or slowing websites, or charging a premium for "fast lanes" for specific services or higher-quality streaming.
Needless to say, the Burger King customers were pretty pissed about it.
The video also makes fun of FCC Chair Ajit Pai and the oversize coffee mug he drank from while repealing net neutrality rules in December.
👑 🐸 ☕️
At the end, the customers are told about the prank and Burger King directs viewers to a Change.org petition to save net neutrality.
Some people were super into it.
Others, not so much.
A lot of people were just confused.
What do you think about "Whopper Neutrality"?
