The Black Woman Who Was Thrown To The Ground By Police In A Viral Video Was Found Guilty Of Disorderly Conduct Chikesia Clemons, 25, posted on Twitter that her attorney was appealing the decision. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Chikesia Clemons, 25, was found guilty of the charges during a late-night trial in Saraland, Alabama, on Monday, per local news reports. She was sentenced to 10 days in prison, which was suspended for one year of informal probation. Clemons was also ordered to pay a $200 fine plus court costs on the resisting arrest charge and a $200 fine for the disorderly conduct charge. AL.com reported that Saraland Municipal Judge Mark Erwin told the courtroom that Clemons was found guilty "because the facts of the case met the legal definitions required to find a person guilty, and had nothing to do with the high level of emotion that had played out in the weeks and months before."

Clemons was arrested around 2:45 a.m. on April 22 at a Saraland Waffle House. Canita Adams / YouTube

Per 911 audio provided to the media by the Saraland Police Department, Waffle House employees called the police after Clemons and two friends reportedly brought alcohol into the restaurant. A witness also told police that when the group was asked to leave, the three women became angry and began to use profanity and threaten violence. One of the women in the group, Canita Adams, began recording on her cellphone when the police arrived. The video shows Clemons in a heated argument with the police, and then cuts to two white male officers pulling the 25-year-old down to the floor in an attempt to arrest her, exposing her breasts in the process. In the tape, Clemons is heard asking what the officer is doing. "I'm about to break your arm; that's what I'm about to do," one of the officers responds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video went viral, sparking national outrage. Protect our women. This is wrong, this is unjust and this happens to alot of women when there are NO cameras around. Stand with our women. Defend their voice, and their right to ask why they’re being handled, being removed, being CHOKED. Be infuriated. Be willing to fight 🖕🏾🐽 https://t.co/P8NMBrN0UH

Civil rights leaders rallied to support Clemons and began calling for the charges to be dropped. #ChikesiaClemons (Waffle House police assault victim) asks for the public to continue to stand with her live on #PoliticsNation w/ Al Sharpton https://t.co/OJtN4CsNIY

On June 18, Color of Change, a civil rights coalition group, delivered a petition that had been signed by 50,000 people, urging officials to drop the charges against Clemons.

Clemons posted on Twitter the morning after the trial that her heart was "full of rage and anger." My heart is full of rage and anger!!! Lord please help me!!!!

She also posted that her lawyer has filed an appeal. Correction! Has filed an appeal! Saraland nor Waffle House won't get away with this period✊🏽 https://t.co/VH95Xd6q5R