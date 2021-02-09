 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Princess Eugenie Has Given Birth To A Baby Boy

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Princess Eugenie Has Given Birth To A Baby Boy

The princess's baby is now the 11th in line to the British throne.

By Ellie Hall

Picture of Ellie Hall Ellie Hall BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 9, 2021, at 12:51 p.m. ET

Toby Melville / Getty Images

Princess Eugenie of York has given birth to a son, the British royal family said in a statement Tuesday. This is her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, whom she wed in 2018.

The baby boy — whose name has not yet been made public — was born Tuesday in London's Portland Hospital at 8:55 a.m. local time and weighed 8 pounds and 1ounce. Eugenie and her child are both in good health.

Eugenie, 30, is the daughter of the Queen's third child, Prince Andrew of York, and ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York (aka Sarah Ferguson or "Fergie"). She is currently 10th in line to the British throne; her son is now the 11th.

In the statement announcing the birth, Buckingham Palace said the Queen and Prince Philip "have been informed and are delighted with the news." The new baby is their ninth great-grandchild.

After the official announcement, the couple shared an image of their son's hand on Eugenie's official Instagram account.

Eugenie and Brooksbank were married Oct. 12, 2018, in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after dating for nearly seven years.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

The Brooksbanks announced Eugenie's pregnancy via Instagram on Sept. 25.

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT