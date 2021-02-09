Princess Eugenie Has Given Birth To A Baby Boy

Princess Eugenie of York has given birth to a son, the British royal family said in a statement Tuesday. This is her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, whom she wed in 2018.

The baby boy — whose name has not yet been made public — was born Tuesday in London's Portland Hospital at 8:55 a.m. local time and weighed 8 pounds and 1ounce. Eugenie and her child are both in good health.

Eugenie, 30, is the daughter of the Queen's third child, Prince Andrew of York, and ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York (aka Sarah Ferguson or "Fergie"). She is currently 10th in line to the British throne; her son is now the 11th.

In the statement announcing the birth, Buckingham Palace said the Queen and Prince Philip "have been informed and are delighted with the news." The new baby is their ninth great-grandchild.

After the official announcement, the couple shared an image of their son's hand on Eugenie's official Instagram account.