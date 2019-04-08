Beyoncé's New Netflix Documentary “Homecoming” About Her Legendary Coachella Performance Includes Intimate Moments With Her Family

Netflix on Monday morning dropped the trailer for Homecoming : A Film by Beyoncé, a behind-the-scenes documentary of Beyoncé's two iconic 2018 Coachella music festival performances.



"This intimate, in-depth look at Beyoncé's celebrated 2018 Coachella performance reveals the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement," the streaming platform wrote in its description of the trailer. Beyoncé's documentary's announcement coincided with Solange's cancellation of her 2019 Coachella performance over production delays.



Beyoncé became the first black woman to headline Coachella in April 2018. The historic sets — the first of which lasted two hours broke and records as the most-live-streamed performance of all time — were praised for their unapologetic celebration of black culture and history in a predominately white cultural space. The shows were framed around the theme of a historically black college or university (HBCU) homecoming.

The streaming platform teased the news Sunday night, after rumors surfaced that a Netflix/Beyoncé collaboration was coming.

The trailer opens with footage of Beyoncé preparing for the performance with teams of dancers and musicians, as a voiceover of Maya Angelou plays.



“I want to be representative of my race — the human race,” Angelou says over images of the singer rehearsing.

“I have a chance to show how kind we can be, how intelligent and generous we can be. I have a chance to teach and to love and to laugh," Angelou says, as images of Beyoncé's performers practicing and getting ready to go on stage at the music festival are shown.

"I know that when I finish doing what I'm sent here to do, I will be called home and I will go home without any fear, trepidations, wondering what's going to happen.”



In the voiceover, Angelou is asked what advice she would give to the current generation, to which she responds, "Tell the truth, to yourself first, and to the children.”

The trailer also includes very behind-the-scenes footage of the singer working out in preparation for the grueling sets.

It features intimate moments of the singer and her family, including a shot of her laughing with husband Jay-Z.

There's also this incredible clip of Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy slaying the set's choreography during a rehearsal.



And this new footage of Beyoncé with her 10-month-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter.



Beyoncé fans on Twitter quickly pointed out that the length of the documentary suggest that the documentary will include ~entire performances~ from the set shot from multiple angles in HD.

And if the shots in the trailer are any indication, the footage of these performances is going to be ABSOLUTELY INSANE.

AND it looks like there will be footage of the featured performers from the set, which, in case you forgot, include Beyoncé's sister Solange.

PLUS fellow Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

AND Jay-Z.

Understandably, Beyoncé fans worldwide have lost all chill in anticipation of what will surely be a masterpiece.

Now we all just have to wait until April 17.



