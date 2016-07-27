Watch Bernie Sanders Tear Up As His Brother Nominates Him For President

Larry Sanders cast an emotional vote for his brother, "Bernard," and said that their parents would be "immensely proud of their son."

During Tuesday's roll call to nominate the Democratic Party's presidential nominee, Larry Sanders cast his vote for his brother, "Bernard," and it was incredibly moving.

Larry Sanders has lived in the UK since 1969 and cast his vote as a member of Democrats Abroad. He is six years older than his brother, Bernie, who credits Larry with introducing him to ideas and books that helped shape his political beliefs.

"I want to read before this convention the names of our parents, Eli Sanders and Dorothy Glassberg Sanders," Larry Sanders said.

"They did not have easy lives and they died young. They would be immensely proud of their son and his accomplishments. They loved him."

"They loved the New Deal of Franklin Roosevelt and would be especially proud that Bernard is renewing that vision."

Larry Sanders appeared to burst into tears as soon as he finished his nomination.

Larry Sanders tells me he'd planned to talk about their parents: "Bernard's capacity for love comes from our home."

"It seemed important to put our parents in the limelight, because they deserve it," he said.

"I think discord is a normal part of the process," Larry Sanders said about the tumult on the floor surrounding the nomination, adding, "Bernard is commited to the Democrats winning."