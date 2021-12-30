 Skip To Content
The BBC Said Interviewing Alan Dershowitz, Who Allegedly Sexually Abused One Of Epstein's Victims, Was "Not Suitable" After All

Dershowitz, accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, went on the BBC in an attempt to discredit her.

By Ellie Hall

Picture of Ellie Hall Ellie Hall BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 30, 2021, at 4:33 p.m. ET

BBC

The BBC has come under fire for airing a segment about the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict that featured commentary from a man who allegedly sexually assaulted one of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers, while failing to disclose that fact to viewers.

In a statement Thursday, the network said that the appearance of lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who also had represented Epstein, did not meet its editorial standards.

"Mr. Dershowitz was not a suitable person to interview as an impartial analysis and we did not make the relevant background clear to our audience. We will look into how this happened," the statement reads.

In 2015, Virginia Giuffre said in a federal lawsuit that Epstein kept her as a sex slave and forced her to have sex with Dershowitz and Prince Andrew. Both men have strongly denied the allegations.

Giuffre was not called to testify in Maxwell's trial, though she was mentioned hundreds of times in court proceedings. She is currently suing Andrew in New York federal court for sexual abuse.

After Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking charges on Wednesday, Dershowitz appeared on BBC World News, where he was introduced simply as a "constitutional lawyer," to discuss Maxwell's conviction.

Steve E Ennever @MusicMiscreant

BBC interview Alan Dershowitz over Ghislaine Maxwell - a new low BBC, a new low.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @MusicMiscreant

Dershowitz criticized Giuffre during the segment, saying that the prosecutors' choice not to involve her in their case against Maxwell discredited her accusations against him and Epstein.

"The government did not use as a witness the woman who accused Prince Andrew, who accused me, accused many other people because the government didn't believe she was telling the truth," Dershowitz said.

He also addressed the ongoing proceedings between Giuffre and Andrew. He said Maxwell's conviction "weakens the case against Prince Andrew considerably because the government was very selective in who it used."

The network immediately came under fire for the segment.

Nadia Whittome MP @NadiaWhittomeMP

Alan Dershowitz, who was accused of the same crimes as Prince Andrew, is on the BBC trying to silence victims following Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction. I can't believe this needs to be said but the BBC should not give a platform to people accused of child sexual abuse.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @NadiaWhittomeMP
Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺 @nicktolhurst

The BBC has now invited Alan Dershowitz - one of Epstein's clients &amp; confidants - to analyse the Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking guilty verdict. Something has gone seriously wrong at the BBC. I don't even know where to begin with the sheer awfulness of this decision.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @nicktolhurst
Caoilfhionn Gallagher QC @caoilfhionnanna

Sorry, what?! @BBCNews now have Alan Dershowitz on to analyse #GhislaineMaxwell's conviction, without any reference to his background;he's simply introduced as "constitutional lawyer" as if he's a neutral expert. Shocked. Utterly bizarre decision &amp; does the audience a disservice.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @caoilfhionnanna
Current Affairs @curaffairs

because the BBC still doesn't mention it, the "relevant background" it did not "make clear" is that one of epstein's accusers has said dershowitz was one of the people she had to have sex with when she was trafficked https://t.co/qPkW9wlB9y

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @curaffairs

Dershowitz issued a statement on Twitter on Thursday morning after the backlash against his interview with the BBC.

"Following the Maxwell conviction, BBC requested an interview, during which I explicitly stated that I , Prince Andrew and other people had been accused of having sex with Virginia Guffre," he said.

"I commented on the prosecution’s wise decision not to use her as a witness because of her lack of credibility. The media has repeatedly interviewed victims of Epstein’s abuse," Dershowitz said in another tweet. He added that it was "appropriate" for the network to interview him and suggested that those accused of sexual assault by Giuffre were the "victims."

