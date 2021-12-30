The BBC Said Interviewing Alan Dershowitz, Who Allegedly Sexually Abused One Of Epstein's Victims, Was "Not Suitable" After All

The BBC has come under fire for airing a segment about the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict that featured commentary from a man who allegedly sexually assaulted one of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers, while failing to disclose that fact to viewers.

In a statement Thursday, the network said that the appearance of lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who also had represented Epstein, did not meet its editorial standards.

"Mr. Dershowitz was not a suitable person to interview as an impartial analysis and we did not make the relevant background clear to our audience. We will look into how this happened," the statement reads.

In 2015, Virginia Giuffre said in a federal lawsuit that Epstein kept her as a sex slave and forced her to have sex with Dershowitz and Prince Andrew. Both men have strongly denied the allegations.

Giuffre was not called to testify in Maxwell's trial, though she was mentioned hundreds of times in court proceedings. She is currently suing Andrew in New York federal court for sexual abuse.



After Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking charges on Wednesday, Dershowitz appeared on BBC World News, where he was introduced simply as a "constitutional lawyer," to discuss Maxwell's conviction.