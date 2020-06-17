The Atlanta Officer Who Fatally Shot Rayshard Brooks Has Been Charged With Felony Murder

The Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, a black man who was found asleep in a car in a Wendy's drive-thru line, has been charged with felony murder.

In a press conference Wednesday, Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. announced 11 charges against Atlanta Police Department officer Garrett Rolfe and three charges against the other officer present during the shooting, Devin Brosnan.

Rolfe shot Brooks, 27, as he attempted to run away from police after a struggle in the fast-food restaurant's parking lot last week. Brooks was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from the injuries.

Howard said that Brosnan agreed to appear as a state witness, making him one of the first, if not the first, police officer to cooperate with the district attorney's office. However, Brosnan's lawyer said after the press conference that this was not accurate.

On Sunday, following an autopsy, an investigator from the Fulton County medical examiner’s office told BuzzFeed News that Brooks had died of organ damage and blood loss caused by two gunshot wounds to his back. His death has been ruled a homicide.

During Wednesday's press conference, Howard said that not only did both officers failed to administer medical aid to Brooks as he lay bleeding on the ground, Rolfe kicked him and Brosnan stood on his shoulders.