Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Organized A COVID-19 Vaccine Fundraiser In Honor Of Archie's Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have organized a fundraiser to provide COVID-19 vaccines to those in underserved communities and countries in honor of their son Archie's second birthday.

For the next 10 days, all donations made to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, will be matched by three different organizations, meaning that a $5 donation (which buys one vaccine) will result in a $20 donation to the vaccine equity organization.

In a statement posted on their charity foundation Archewell's website on Thursday, Harry and Meghan said the Mastercard Impact Fund, the Seadream Family Foundation, and an unnamed third charity will be matching donations made in honor of Archie's birthday of up to $3 million.

"We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday," they said.

"We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday," the couple said. "Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service — all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful."

A Sussex spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the fundraiser was arranged in a partnership with Global Citizen’s Vax Live COVID-19 vaccine equity campaign, of which Harry and Meghan are cochairs.

