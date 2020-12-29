We Just Heard Archie Speak For The First Time On Harry And Meghan's New Podcast

Archie appears at the end of the episode and, with his parents' encouragement, wishes listeners a happy new year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex) released their first podcast Tuesday, a holiday special featuring a wide variety of high-profile guests and a special appearance by their 1-year-old son Archie.

The duke and duchess — who introduce themselves as "Harry" and "Meghan" — hosted the first episode from their Spotify-exclusive Archewell Audio company.

The holiday special features a "special collection of inspiration, reflection, and perspective" from 13 guests that the Sussexes describe as "people that inspire us [and] people that we admire." It's a pretty diverse list that includes Sir Elton John, Deepak Chopra, tennis player Naomi Osaka, chef José Andrés, author Matt Haig, producer Tyler Perry, professor Brené Brown, and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams.

"We asked them to record audio diaries and send them back to us," Harry said. "We were curious to hear what they’d reflect on when they had a moment to themselves without navigating the sometimes awkward dance of a video chat. Meaning, no one having to say, ‘You’re on mute,’ over and over again, which is probably one of the defining phrases of 2020.”

Archie's podcast appearance was only the third time that the Sussexes have shared their son with the public in 2020.

