Harry And Meghan Shared A Video Of Son Archie For His First Birthday

The video, which shows Meghan reading to Archie, was released as part of the #SaveTheStories coronavirus relief campaign.

Save The Children / Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex) have released a video of their son Archie to celebrate his first birthday. The video, which shows Meghan reading Archie the book "Duck! Rabbit," was released Wednesday as part of the #SaveWithStories coronavirus relief campaign. As part of the initiative, famous people from around the world have filmed videos of themselves reading children's books to raise money for the charities Save the Children and No Kid Hungry.

The adorable video — filmed by Harry, who can be heard laughing behind the scenes at Archie's antics — shows the 1 year-old helping his mother turn pages as she reads the book.

Archie — full name Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — was born May 6, 2019 Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images

He was born at 5:26 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Harry and Meghan broke from the recent royal practice of posing for photos while leaving the hospital and instead introduced their son to the world in a brief photocall on May 8, when he was two days old.



They revealed his name later that day after introducing him to his great-grandparents the Queen and Prince Philip. The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle. Ms Doria Ragland was also present. The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The duke and duchess chose not to give their son a title and as the seventh-in-line to the British throne, he is officially styled “Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.” As the Sussexes’ firstborn, he stands to inherit Harry’s titles — Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton, and Baron of Kilkeel — upon his father’s death. Harry and Meghan recently said that the inspiration for their son’s name came from the Greek word Arche, which means “source of action.”

Harry and Meghan last released photos of Archie over the holidays. Janina Gavankar / SussexRoyal, SussexRoyal / Instagram

The Sussexes spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in Canada and were living in a rented house on Vancouver Island when Harry and Meghan made the shocking announcement that they would be “stepping back” from as senior members of the royal family on Jan. 8. (The couple have said that the intense coverage by the UK tabloid press, which they have called biased and unfair, was a driving force in their decision.) After reportedly tense negotiations with the Queen and Prince Charles, the Sussexes struck a deal for a one-year trial period of non-royal life. Harry and Meghan were given permission to work for pay, but they cannot use the word "royal" in their work and associations with charitable organizations. Harry, a 10-year veteran of the British Army, was also required to step back from his honorary military appointments. Although they retain their “Royal Highnesses” titles, they won’t be using them during the 12-month trial period, which began on March 31.



The Sussexes are currently living in California and plan to launch their nonprofit “Archewell” after the global COVID-19 pandemic. Hubb Community Kitchen

After US trademark applications for the future charitable organization were uncovered by the Telegraph, Harry and Meghan said in a statement on April 7 that they will name their post-royal nonprofit “Archewell.” They emphasized that they have no plans to launch the charity during the coronavirus pandemic and said that they were only confirming the name because the newspaper planned to report on it. "Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," Harry and Meghan said in the statement, which was provided to BuzzFeed News. "Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right." Harry and Meghan were recently photographed in Los Angeles delivering food to at-risk people self-isolating because of the coronavirus. They have been staying up-to-date with their patron charities in the UK during the pandemic via Zoom video calls, a number of which have been shared online by the organizations.

