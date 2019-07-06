Harry And Meghan's Son Archie Was Christened And The Photos Are Beautiful

The official christening photos of royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor are here, and they're ADORABLE. Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal / Via instagram.com

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (aka Meghan Markle), released two images on their official Instagram account on Saturday, following their son's christening.



Two-month-old Archie was christened "in a small private ceremony" at Windsor Castle.



The official portrait shows Meghan, Harry, and Archie surrounded by members of their family, including familiar royal faces Prince Charles; Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.



Meghan's mother Doria Ragland is also in the beautiful picture, standing next to two of Harry's aunts, the late Princess Diana's sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

Harry and Meghan also shared a second, intimate photo and a personal message to the public thanking them for their support since Archie's birth. Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal / Via instagram.com

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son," the Instagram caption reads.



"They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment."



Although Harry and Meghan have shared some personal snaps of their son on their Instagram for Mother's Day and Father's Day, today's images are the first released to the public that give a good look at Archie's face.



Per Buckingham Palace, little Archie's christening was carried out in accordance to royal tradition. Print Collector / Getty Images, The Royal Collection Trust

The ceremony was held in the private chapel of Windsor Castle and officiated by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.



As per royal tradition, Archie was baptized in the lily font using water from the River Jordan.

Like all royal babies for nearly 200 years, Archie wore (a replica of) the royal family's christening robe. PA Images / Getty Images

Although little Archie's christening gown looks like the exact one worn by his father, it's actually a replica of the antique garment.



The royal family's traditional christening gown, which was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and worn by generations of royal babies, was retired for preservation in 2004. An exact replica of the gown has been used for all christenings since then, including the ceremonies of Archie's cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Congratulations to the happy family of three! Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal