The Anonymous Author Of The "Resistance Inside The Trump Administration" Op-Ed Has Written A Book

The anonymous senior Trump official who penned a 2018 New York Times editorial about the "resistance inside the Trump administration" has written a book that will be released next month.

The book, titled A Warning, will be published on Nov. 19 by Twelve, an imprint of Grand Central Publishing/Hachette Book Group.

According to the book's description, it will be "an unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency from the anonymous senior official whose first words of warning about the president rocked the nation’s capital."

The author's literary agent told the Washington Post, which was first to report the news, that the author will not reveal their identity in the book but will go into the reasons why they chose to remain anonymous.

“There obviously will be those who want the author to reveal themselves publicly, but there are good reasons for that not to happen,” said Matt Latimer of Javelin, a literary and creative agency. “The author feels their identity is almost irrelevant because there is scarcely a sentiment expressed in this book that is not shared by numerous others who have served and continue to serve this administration at its highest levels.”