Here Are 13 Tweets From Americans Mourning COVID-19 Deaths Next To Trump's Tweets Lying About The Election
As President Trump falsely claimed that "dead people" voted against him in the election, many American families used Twitter to mourn a real death from COVID-19.
This week, the number of people in the US who have died of the coronavirus surpassed 250,000 — but President Donald Trump has yet to address this grim milestone. As the country continues to reel from a rising death toll, an overextended healthcare system, and an unprecedented surge of cases across the country, Trump has instead spent the weeks following the Nov. 3 election spewing baseless claims about election fraud.
Trump has tweeted more than 490 times since Wednesday, Nov. 4. Only 19 of these tweets have been about COVID-19, most of which are to claim that “vaccines are coming fast,” following promising news about the vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.
Trump's tweets have mentioned death, but only in groundless claims that “dead people” voted against him in the election.
Even as Americans are now dying from the virus at a rate of one a minute — often alone in hospital rooms without their families — not a single one of Trump's post-election tweets has mentioned Americans who have died of COVID. This week, when his COVID-19 Task Force presented its first press briefing in months, Trump didn’t bother to show up.
To illustrate the staggering difference between what is on Trump's mind and what is happening to his own citizens, here’s a selection of what Trump was tweeting on the same day as individual Americans were tweeting about loved ones who had just died of COVID-19.
November 5
My grandma has died from Covid today. I pray she’s in a better place along with my grandpa.— Fia🤍 (@Reallyfia) November 5, 2020
I also want to say that I know it’s tempting to visit your family...but don’t. Don’t put them at risk, don’t do that to them. You’ll save a life, trust me.
ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020
November 7
My 39 year old uncle died yesterday from COVID. No underlying health conditions. 39 years old. Wear your fucking mask.— jade 🧡 (@jadechriistinee) November 7, 2020
THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020
November 7
Today I buried my grandma after her body could no longer fight the damage COVID did to her. & I can’t help but think that things would be different had we had a president that truly cared about us. This win feels personal—to all of us that know what this loss feels like.— GRACE (@saydatsunshine) November 7, 2020
THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020
November 8
My grandfather died from covid today. He was 96 and lived a beautiful life. He’s with geema. I miss my family so much 💔💔💔💔 my heart pic.twitter.com/ELMFVzbNfq— TAY✨ (@tay_zaro) November 9, 2020
Watch @marklevinshow at 8:00 P.M. Will discuss the Mail-In Ballot Hoax!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020
November 8
My Aunt died from Covid today. She & my Uncle were both hospitalized a few days ago. He’s still alive, don’t know if he’ll survive. Wisconsin. Another relative has also just been hospitalized. He was found on the floor too weak to call for help. PA. Be careful my friends.— Rebecca Lodahl (@BeccaLodahl) November 9, 2020
Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be? We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020
November 14
In due time COVID will impact everyone. My cousin died from it yesterday. She was a retired nun with the Sisters of BVM. She had been a nurse through her service to nuns before she retired. #WearAMaskSaveALife #WearAMaskPlease #COVID— Sharon (@SMWillox) November 14, 2020
The Consent Decree signed by the Georgia Secretary of State, with the approval of Governor @BrianKempGA, at the urging of @staceyabrams, makes it impossible to check & match signatures on ballots and envelopes, etc. They knew they were going to cheat. Must expose real signatures!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020
November 15
Hug your love ones TIGHT, you don’t know if you will ever see them again. Today I had to identify my mother’s body. They did a rapid Covid test.... she was positive. Be careful and love your loved ones.— Lucy Crawley-Smith (@Lucy37644823) November 15, 2020
Many of the court cases being filed all over the Country are not ours, but rather those of people that have seen horrible abuses. Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, & the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020
November 15
My grandpa died of covid today. They thought he was getting better and were talking about rehab and then he crashed. He didn’t wear a mask or take precautions and now my grandma is alone. One of 1.32 million people. Wear your mask and stay home.— smoothie bitch (@Mack_daddi) November 16, 2020
Why does the Fake News Media continuously assume that Joe Biden will ascend to the Presidency, not even allowing our side to show, which we are just getting ready to do, how badly shattered and violated our great Constitution has been in the 2020 Election. It was attacked,..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020
November 16
My brother, David Franklin Campbell, 60, of Sebring, Florida, went to be with the Lord at 2:09 p.m. (ET) today. When you read the number of people who died today of COVID in Florida, or nationwide, think of Dave. He was NOT a number. He was my brother. I will miss him every day.— Rich Campbell (@RCampbellmc58) November 16, 2020
The rate of rejected Mail-In Ballots is 30 X’s lower in Pennsylvania this year than it was in 2016. This is why they kept our poll watchers and observers out of the “SACRED” vote counting rooms!https://t.co/QPlzfimbd4— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020
November 16
My Papaw died today from Covid.— Elliana Bones☠️🍉 (@Ellieannalakes) November 16, 2020
Wear a goddamn mask.
I WON THE ELECTION!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020
November 18
Here’s what I don’t want for you: to attend the funeral of a loved one who died from COVID. Today, we buried my sweet Gma B who’s been isolated since March. 5 members of our immediate family couldn’t even attend due to C19. For the love of God, the least we can do is wear a mask.— Marie Brummett (@marie_brum) November 19, 2020
The Great State of Michigan, with votes being far greater than the number of people who voted, cannot certify the election. The Democrats cheated big time, and got caught. A Republican WIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020
November 19
Just lost my dear Great Aunt Helen to COVID-19. She died alone in a nursing home. Not the end her generous and gregarious spirit deserved. Wear a damn mask, people.— McGrawLab (@McGrawLab) November 19, 2020
We withdrew because we won! https://t.co/aMoNQXEj4z— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020
November 19
Today my aunt died of covid after being isolated in a nursing home for 8 months. She died without being able to hug her kids, grandkids, or husband. Please be smart during the holidays— Jaylen 🌱 (@_jay_len_) November 20, 2020
Look at this in Michigan! A day AFTER the election, Biden receives a dump of 134,886 votes at 6:31AM! https://t.co/CTDaWTNs29 pic.twitter.com/nSmc2olraF— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2020
