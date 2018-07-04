A Woman Climbed The Statue Of Liberty On The Fourth Of July To Protest Family Separation

The climber, Therese Patricia Okoumou, was eventually apprehended by officers after an hours-long standoff.

A woman attempted to climb the Statue of Liberty on Wednesday, prompting officials to evacuate the island.

In a photo from a May protest against President Donald Trump in New York City that Okoumou shared to her Facebook page , she can be seen in a shirt similar the one she was wearing Wednesday.

Per public records and social media profiles, Okoumou is a resident of Staten Island and an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

NYPD press conference on Statue of Liberty Climber: Responding officer: "She was basically up there [talking] about the children in Texas." She was combative at first, but “she actually apologized to Chris and I for having to go up there get her." https://t.co/rEoX2xEPwV

Police said Okoumou apologized to them for having to climb up and get her.

At approximately 6:31 p.m. ET, NYPD officers who had also scaled the base of the statue were seen taking Okoumou into custody.

Earlier Wednesday, the direct action group Rise and Resist protested at the landmark.

At least six people were arrested by the United States Park Police after they unrolled a banner that read "Abolish ICE" near the base of the statue.

A National Park Service spokesman told the Associated Press that federal regulations prohibit hanging banners from the monument.